Hersheypark Job Fair set for today

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.-- Are you looking for a new start for 2019? Well this morning FOX43's Chris Garrett talked with Melissa Stradnick from Hershey Entertainment about today's job fair at Giant Center.

Individuals ages 14 and older are invited to attend the Hersheypark Job Fair to learn about employment opportunities at Hersheypark during Springtime In The Park and Hersheypark summer season.

Attendees will have the opportunity to apply, interview and be hired on the spot. Department representatives will be on site to talk to candidates about open positions, assist applicants in choosing the right job and answer questions about Hersheypark employment opportunities.

Hersheypark offers the sweetest job perks in town: FREE Hersheypark Admission, exclusive discounts across Hershey, $100 refer-a-friend bonuses and more.

*Helpful hint: completing online applications at www.Hersheypark.com/jobs prior to the Job Fair will save time and secure an interview slot.