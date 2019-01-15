Inaugural Celebration showcases the ‘Best of Pennsylvania’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The 2019 inaugural celebration brought roughly 2,500 people to the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.

The event showcased some of the best of what Pennysylvania has to offer, including food, wine, beers, mascots, and entertainment.

"This is the first time I've been to an important event like this, I'm great! I'm siked," Lee Herrera, who served drinks at the celebration.

Governor Tom Wolf welcomed a second term in office and John Fetterman welcomed being Pennsylvania's second in command.

There were two specialty cocktails for Pennsylvania's newly elected leadership, drinks that were made with liquors from around the state.

"I think it's great, especially if it's local, local breweries. It gets their names out and also with the liquor... it gets their names out," added Herrera.

In fact, almost everything at the 2019 Inaugural Celebration was made Pennsylvania.

"This is really showcasing the very best in Pennsylvania. We've got Pennsylvania beer and wine and liquor and cider, and we have the famous Farm Show milkshakes in an ode to our location," said Karissa Hand, with the Wolf Inaugural 2019 Committee.

"I think thats great because, you know, we've got to keep it in our own state for our own economy to keep getting enriched," said Peggy Arbogast, who served milkshakes at the celebration.

Philadelphia-based band The Roots headlined the celebration.

There was also talent from York County who took the main stage.

"It's like a proud moment because we're going to be on TV and everything, even though we like are any other time, it's just a bigger thing," said Kylilia Govancallahan, who stepped with the YWCA Temple Guard Drill Team.

One main question lingered: what will Pennsylvania's 47th governor do next?

"Governor wolf is going to get back to work, moving Pennsylvania forward like he has over the past four years," added Hand.

200 staff made the celebration happen, and that is nearly 4 times the workers needed for other big Farm Show events.