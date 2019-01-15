Inauguration for Gov. Tom Wolf, Lt. Gov. Elect John Fetterman set for today

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The Inauguration for Governor Tom Wolf and Lieutenant Governor-Elect John Fetterman is set for today.

The day will begin with the Inaugural Swearing-In ceremony that will begin at noon.

The ceremony will be followed by the Governor’s Residence Open House, allowing visitors to tour from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Finally, the Moving Pennsylvania Forward Inaugural Celebration will be held at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center from 7:00 – 11:00 p.m.

The Roots, a hip-hop band from Philadelphia, will perform during the celebration.

Tickets for the Inaugural Celebration can be purchased here.

FOX43’s Bryanna Gallagher had a preview of today’s events on FOX43 Morning News.