× Investigation into shooting of pet cat in Chambersburg continues; police seek tips

CHAMBERSBURG — Police in Chambersburg continue to investigate an animal cruelty case in which someone allegedly shot and killed a family’s pet cat with a pellet gun earlier this month.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to notify them — and reiterated that they take all animal cruelty cases seriously.

“Intentionally harming or torturing an animal is a serious felony violation of (state) law,” the police department said in a post asking for tips in the matter.

According to police, the family notified law enforcement on Jan. 7, after they found their cat on the porch of their Geyer Drive home. The animal had been wounded, police say. The family rushed the cat to a veterinarian clinic in Hagerstown, but the animal did not survive. The veterinarian that treated the cat believes it was shot with a pellet gun, police say.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Chambersburg Police at (717) 264-4131.