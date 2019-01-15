× Irate Eagles fan assaults her girlfriend, threatens to microwave the victim’s dog after Philly’s playoff loss

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Northampton County — A 31-year-old Philadelphia woman is facing several charges after police say she attacked her girlfriend and threatened to kill the victim’s dog while enraged over the Philadelphia Eagles’ playoff loss to the New Orleans Saints Sunday night.

Kirsten J. Gaskins is charged with simple assault, harassment, cruelty to animals, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the incident, which occurred at 9:40 p.m. at a Best Western Hotel in Hanover Township.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the hotel for the report of a disturbance. The victim told police she had just been in an altercation with Gaskins, her girlfriend. The victim had blood on her left ear and an abrasion on her nose and left cheek, police say in the criminal complaint affidavit.

The victim said she and Gaskins were at the hotel for a getaway weekend when Gaskins became intoxicated and angry over the Eagles’ loss. Gaskins began yelling and pushing the victim, police say.

During the altercation, Gaskins allegedly pushed the victim to the floor, got on top of her, and began striking her in the face, police say. The victim told police she eventually scratched Gaskins’ face in an effort to escape.

When the victim attempted to leave the room, Gaskins allegedly threatened to kill the victim’s dog, a pomeranian that was also in the room. Gaskins told the victim she had put the dog in a microwave.

Gaskins then left the room and fled in her car before police arrived at the scene, according to the criminal complaint.

While the victim was speaking to police after the incident, Gaskins allegedly returned to the room and told the victim to get her belongings, because they were leaving. Gaskins initially refused to provide identification to police or speak with them. Police say Gaskins was then arrested for simple assault/domestic violence. While she was being taken into custody, police discovered a metal marijuana grinder in her left pocket, police say.

Police say they found the dog inside a microwave in Gaskins’ hotel room. The microwave was so small that the dog could not stand, turn around, or move while inside it. Ventilation was also limited, police say.