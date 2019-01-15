× Lebanon VA Medical Center announces accidental release of nearly 1000 veterans’ information

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– The information of 993 veterans was accidentally released via e-mail to a family member of a veteran by the Lebanon VA Medical Center.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Lebanon VA Medical Center announced an unauthorized release of medical information that occurred in late November 2018.

The erroneously e-mailed list included Veterans’ names, abbreviated social security numbers, diagnoses, the nursing home where the Veteran was admitted, and service-connection disability rating percentages, according to a press release.

“Lebanon VA Medical Center and our employees take our responsibility to protect patient information very seriously. Along with assistance from national offices, we immediately investigated this inadvertent, unauthorized release of information which occurred in late November,” said Tonya Hromco, Lebanon VAMC privacy officer. “We regret any release of unauthorized information and notifications to those impacted were made as required.”

Veterans or family members, of those deceased that have been affected, are being notified by letter.

Impacted Veterans with any concerns or questions can contact the facility’s privacy officer at 1-800-409-8771, ext. 4614 or ext. 5413, for assistance.