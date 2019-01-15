× Mount Joy man killed in two-vehicle crash in East Donegal Township

LANCASTER COUNTY — Update: A Mount Joy man was killed Tuesday evening in a two-vehicle crash in East Donegal Township, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

The crash occurred around 6 p.m. just north of Vinegar Ferry Road.

The DA’s Office said a Honda Element and Nissan pickup truck collided. The driver of the Element, a 56-year-old man, died as a result of the crash.

The driver of the pickup, a 37-year-old Bainbridge man, was injured and taken to a local hospital, the DA’s Office adds.

Route 441 remains closed, the DA’s Office notes.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact Susquehanna Regional Police at 717-426-1164.

Previous: A crash has closed down the intersection of Vinegar Ferry Road and Route 441 in East Donegal Township, according to dispatch.

At least two vehicle were involved in the accident, dispatch says.

Injuries have been reported but the extent is unknown, dispatch adds.

Crews were dispatched to the scene just after 6 p.m.