Penn State issues hazing report that documented incidents at university, commonwealth campuses

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. — Penn State published its initial hazing report Tuesday that documented hazing incidents at the university as well as commonwealth campuses over the past five years.

The report, which must be updated biannually on January 1 and August 1 of every year, is required under the Timothy J. Piazza Antihazing Law.

Between 2013 and 2018, 31 hazing incidents were reported across Penn State campuses. Twenty-eight of those incidents involved Greek life.

Penn State Harrisburg was one of three commonwealth campuses mentioned in the report.

The campus’s ZETA PHI BETA was charged on February 10, 2016 as the organization violated new member protocols due to “unauthorized late-night meetings and putting into place a uniform policy.” The organization has been suspended by the university through August 1, 2021.

Most recently, the campus’s KAPPA BETA GAMMA was charged on May 24, 2018 after the organization “created additional new member expectations that were not a part of the normal new member educational program, including restricting with whom new members could speak, and that were intended to cause embarrassment.” The organization was placed on probation for two semesters by the university. It was also required to complete an educational program.

The full report — highlights all 31 incidents — can be seen below: