× Police identify woman killed Monday in Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Police have identified the victim in a deadly crash that happened Monday afternoon in Peters Township.

Joyce A. Souders, 78, of McConnellsburg, was killed when she lost control of her 2007 Mercury Milan and struck a tractor trailer while traveling on Buchanan Trail near Little Cove Road, according to State Police.

Souders died at the scene, police say. The driver of the tractor trailer truck was uninjured.

Route 16 was closed for approximately two hours and traffic was detoured after the incident, police say.