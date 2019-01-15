× Police no longer searching for Black SUV/crossover-type vehicle that reportedly struck 12-year-old boy

LANCASTER COUNTY — Authorities are no longer searching for a black SUV/crossover-type vehicle that was reportedly involved in a crash that killed a 12-year-old boy on Saturday evening, West Hempfield Township Police said in a news release.

Kerlous Sorial, a 7th grade student at Manor Middle School, was one of six people crossing Marietta Avenue from the Silver Spring Cemetery towards Saint Mary’s Coptic Church just before 5:45 p.m. According to police, a maroon Ford Taurus swerved in an attempt to avoid hitting the group, but struck Sorial and his 17-year-old sister. Sorial was forced into the westbound lane due to the impact and was then struck again by an oncoming black Honda Accord. Sorial was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses reported to police that a black SUV/crossover-type vehicle was the second vehicle to strike Sorial, prior to the Accord. Though, additional witnesses said that just two vehicles — the Taurus and Accord — struck the boy.

Police reviewed surveillance footage from several locations and one location “clearly shows that the black Honda Accord was the first and only vehicle that struck the victim after initial impact,” the release stated.

Since the operator of the black Accord pulled over after the accident, police believe that witnesses may have perceived that that specific vehicle left the scene and they “didn’t or weren’t able to see the Accord pull over,” the release added.

The accident is still under investigation.