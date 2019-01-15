× Police searching for runaway York County teen

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a runaway teen.

Stephen Fiorenza, 17, ran away from his home on January 14 in the morning hours.

He left a note telling his family he was heading to the Adirondack Mountains in New York to go camping.

Fiorenza reportedly has no camping experience.

He is believed to be driving a family vehicle, a silver 2004 Volvo S60 with PA plates “FDP-9603.”

Fiorenza stands about 5’7″ tall and weighs about 240 lbs.