× Police warning Carlisle residents after fraud via computer

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are warning residents to be cautious after a fraud occurred in Carlisle Borough.

On January 9, police were informed of a fraud that occurred in Carlisle.

The victim reported someone called his home claiming to be part of Apple Care, and requested access to his computer to fix some issues.

Over $200 was subsequently taken from the victim during the fraud.

The Carlisle Police Department is reminding everyone to be cautious of fraud from people asking for money or access to personal information.