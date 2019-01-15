× Police: York man broke into former girlfriend’s home, shoved bleach-soaked rag in her mouth

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, York County — Northern York Regional Police are searching for a 24-year-old York County man accused of breaking into a former domestic partner’s home and attacking her.

The incident happened at 8:25 p.m. Monday on the 400 block of Roman Court in Manchester Township, police say.

Quincy Cheeks Hannah, of York, is accused of entering the woman’s home and waiting for her to return. When the woman arrived, she noticed a door to the residence was unlocked, and encountered Hannah in an upstairs hallway while checking the home. Hannah allegedly confronted the woman, covered her mouth with a rag soaked in chlorine bleach, and impeded her ability to breathe, according to police.

The victim managed to escape from Hannah and fled to a neighbor’s home, where she notified police.

Officers searched her home, but found that Hannah had fled. He also allegedly took the victim’s cell phone during the incident.

Police were able to locate the rag Hannah used in the alleged attack, as well as an open bottle of bleach. They also discovered signs of a struggle that matched the information provided by the victim, police say.

Hannah is charged with felony counts of burglary, strangulation, criminal trespass, stalking, theft, simple assault, and harassment. His current whereabouts are unknown, police say.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Northern York County Regional Police at (717) 467-8355 or tips@nycrpd.org.