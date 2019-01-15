× Report: Man who took deer home to try and save it is facing a citation from the PA Game Commission

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, York County — John Stoll Jr. was one of several people at Pinchot Park Saturday when Pennsylvania Game Commission officers attempted to save four deer that had fallen through the ice covering the lake.

Stoll assisted in the rescue effort and volunteered to take one of the deer home to try and save it, posting a Facebook update of the deer lying covered in blankets.

In spite of his efforts, the deer did not survive. And according to the York Dispatch, Stoll is now facing a citation from the PA Game Commission for taking the deer home.

Stoll told the York-based newspaper that a game warden visited his home Sunday and spoke to his stepson. The game warden later called Stoll to tell him that he would be cited, the Wellsville resident added.

“If the Game Commission had a problem with me taking the deer, why weren’t they here Saturday night looking for me,” Stoll said in a Facebook video Monday.