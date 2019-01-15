School district in York County helping students impacted by shutdown get lunch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Some schools in York County are helping those impacted by the partial government shutdown.

West York Area School District in York County is making sure every student impacted by the shutdown has a meal.

“We just want to make sure that we are doing our part to help out," said Dr. Todd Davies, Superintendent at West York Area School District. "They have a lunch that day if the money is not available," added Dr. Davies.

Providing a safety net for students and parents in the midst of the longest government shutdown in history.

“We have an Angel Fund that parents can contribute to over the years and they will put money aside for students who may be in need, such as this government shutdown," said Dr. Davies.

The funds are available for anyone who needs it

“It’s expected it’s been a long shutdown," said Dr. Davies.

School lunches cost up to $2.60 which can add up when times are tough.

“We are a part of the community we understand the needs out there and the West York families and want to take care of the students because if they are hungry they aren’t going to learn," said Scott Rutkowski, Food Service Director at West York Area School District.

The Angel Fund, which is separate from the National School Lunch Program, providing other students in need with free or reduced meals is running low on funding due to the shutdown.

According to the USDA, that money will only be available until March.

Officials with West York Area School District say they don't have any concerns though.

"We have a very generous community and I know that we will make sure those funds are available throughout the rest of this shutdown that we can assure you," said Dr. Davies. “Let us know what the needs are and we will definitely plug you in with something there are people here that want to help," he added.

Other schools in various counties are offering similar options. School officials suggest contacting your designated school principal for more information.