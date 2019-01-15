Search continues for woman who was killed, thrown into Susquehanna River with rocks tied to her body

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa.-- Dive teams spent the weekend searching for the body of a missing woman who was murdered and dumped in the Susquehanna River with rocks tied to her body.

Haley Lorenzen, 24, was reported missing late last month by her boyfriend, Philip Walters.

Police say Lorenzen is from Oregon and moved in with Walters in an apartment near Mill City in November of last year.

According to WNEP, a woman came forward last week and told investigators that she helped Walters dump Lorenzen's body in the river.

According to court papers, this woman says she is also in a relationship Walters and told him she no longer wanted to be "the other woman," and Walters talked about killing Lorenzen, something she didn't take seriously.

However, on December 30, the woman reportedly told police that Walters said he had killed Lorenzen by choking her in bed and struck her in the head with a hammer. Then, she helped him tie rocks to her body and dump it in the Susquehanna River.

Walters, 31, is already behind bars and facing charges for her death.

Search and recovery teams were out on the river trying to find Lorenzen's body on Thursday but could not return Friday because of unsafe conditions on the river.

Over the weekend, search teams returned to the water, and were forced to break ice while other members searched the depths of the river with sonar.

However, teams have been unable to find Lorenzen's body at this point.