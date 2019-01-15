The Hollywood Medium set to host live show at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– One of the most sought after mediums in the world is coming to Central Pennsylvania.

Tyler Henry, host of The Hollywood Medium on E!, is coming to York.

His show is entering its fourth season, and features Henry doing a number of readings with celebrities.

Now, he will be hosting a live show at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts in York in the evening of Wednesday, January 16.

To offer a preview of what’s to come, Henry stopped by the set of FOX43 Morning News.

For more information on Henry’s show, you can visit his website here.