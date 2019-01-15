× Director of Camp Hill nonprofit group accused of stealing $17,500 from elderly woman

CAMP HILL — The director of a non-profit group that works on behalf of the elderly is facing theft charges after investigators say she stole $17.500 from an 82-year-old victim, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office.

Margaret Fitzpatrick, 74, of Dillsburg, is accused of stealing from the victim over a seven-month period between September 2017 and March 2018, investigators say. She allegedly cashed checks from the victim’s account and deposited them into Mediation Ministries and Litigation Services, a nonprofit group that claims to work pro bono on behalf of the elderly and disadvantaged, investigators say.

Fitzpatrick is charged with theft.