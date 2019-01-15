× WATCH: First trailer for ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ hits the Internet

Attention, Spider-fans: The first trailer for the latest chapter in the webslinger’s saga hit the Internet Tuesday morning.

In “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” a revived Peter Parker (who was last seen blowing away into nothingness in a cloud of dust in “Avengers: Infinity War”) and his high school classmates are headed to Europe on a school trip. Parker wants to leave his websuit in the closet and enjoy a European vacation, but Nick Fury — the former head of S.H.I.E.L.D. — and a new potential villain (or hero?) named Mysterio appear to have other plans for our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

Watch the trailer below: