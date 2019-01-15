Watch Live: William Barr confirmation hearing

Today, William Barr, President Trump’s pick to be the next Attorney General, is scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

He is expected to face questions about the Russia investigation during his confirmation hearing.

Barr is expected to tell lawmakers that the public should be informed of the probe’s results.

William Barr is expected to face tough questions at his confirmation hearings over the Russia investigation. He is expected to tell lawmakers that the public should be informed of the probe’s results.

You can watch it on our live stream above.