× City of York issues snow removal reminder as winter storms approach

YORK — With two potential snowstorms approaching as we head into the weekend, the City of York is reminding residents and property owners that they are required to remove snow and ice from sidewalks within 12 hours of the end of the storm.

According to York’s Property Maintenance Code, a sufficient amount of snow and ice must be removed to leave a cleared pathway of at least 36 inches in width for the entire length of the sidewalk in front of and abutting the property. For sidewalks less than 36 inches in width, a path must be cleared so that at least one pedestrian can pass at a time, the city says.

In addition, snow and ice that is removed from the sidewalk or other areas of the property may NOT be deposited into the roadway, the city says.

Property Maintenance Inspectors will be patrolling the city to ensure that snow and ice have been removed.