× Domino’s delivery driver had car stolen at gunpoint in York City, police say

YORK — A Domino’s driver had his car stolen at gunpoint while he was delivering an order in York City on Tuesday, police say.

The driver had a delivery in the 300 block of Stone Avenue just after 11 p.m.

The driver called the number provided and saw a man who he assumed was the customer. As the driver approached the man, another individual came over and pointed a gun at him while demanding money, according to police.

Police believe the men grew impatient with the driver and stole his car, a 2013 Red Hyundai Elantra with license number JHV4954. The driver’s phone and wallet were inside the Elantra.

Police note there are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information should contact York City Police at 717-846-1234.