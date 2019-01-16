× Hanover man found guilty on four counts of robbery

YORK COUNTY — A Hanover man was found guilty on four counts of robbery Wednesday afternoon, according to the York County District Attorney’s Office.

James Brown, 51, robbed two banks and two Rutter’s stores in Hanover and Spring Grove between August 6, 2017 and August 7, 2017.

The first robbery occurred at Rutter’s on Broadway in Hanover. Brown entered the store just before midnight, asked for change for a dollar and threatened the cashier, demanding her to open the drawer, Hanover Police said. He jumped over the counter, grabbed cash and fled, taking approximately $110.

Less than 30 minutes later, on August 7, police responded to another Rutter’s, this one located on York Street. Brown requested a pack of cigarettes and told the cashier to open the register before he removed approximately $300.

Brown’s third robbery in Hanover occurred at a Members First Credit Union around 9:30 a.m. He handed the teller a note demanding money and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash after receiving it.

The final robbery Brown was found guilty of took place in Spring Grove. Southwestern Regional Police were called to M&T Bank on Roth’s Church Road around 1:23 p.m. Police said Brown approached the teller, asked for the money and as she was collecting it, he reached over the counter and took the money she had in her hands. He stole approximately $940.

Brown was arrested later that day at a home following an hours long standoff.

Brown is scheduled to be sentenced on February 27.