Harrisburg Police seek burglary suspect

HARRISBURG — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a burglary suspect.

The suspect allegedly broke into AJ’s Corner Store in late December.

When police arrived at the store on December 29, they observed a damaged cash register — with the drawer lying empty on the ground — and ATM machine as well as a broken window.

Security footage reportedly showed the suspect attempting to pry the ATM apart with a crowbar.

Anyone with information should contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip here.