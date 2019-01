× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News At Ten (January 16, 2019)

On FOX43 News At Ten: A Judge ruled last week that 12-year-old Coby Ortiz gets to keep his therapy ducks. Ortiz was diagnosed with autism and the ducks provide comfort, he was paperwork proving so.

It’s been a two-year battle with Richland Borough and despite the ruling, some feel it’s not over.

FOX43’s Grace Griffaton has the latest at 10.

Watch Live – https://fox43.com/on-air/live-streaming/