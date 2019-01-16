× Lancaster County man killed in 2-vehicle accident Tuesday night identified by authorities

LANCASTER COUNTY — Law enforcement officials in Lancaster County have identified the 56-year-old Mount Joy man killed in a two-vehicle accident Tuesday night on Route 441 in East Donegal Township.

Joseph G. Zito was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred just north of Vinegar Ferry Road at about 6 p.m., according to a release from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators say Zito was traveling north on Route 441 in a Honda Element when a southbound Nissan Titan pickup truck driven by Bryan L. Knowles, 37, of Bainbridge, veered across the yellow line and collided with Zito’s vehicle.

Knowles was injured in the crash and taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to investigators.

The two drivers were the only occupants of the vehicles, investigators say.

A section of Route 441 was closed for several hours after the crash.

Susquehanna Regional police are investigating, with assistance from the Northwest/Lancaster County Crash Team and the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Susquehanna Regional police at 717-426-1164.