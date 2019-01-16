× Man in Georgia wanted to attack the White House, federal officials say

Hasher Taheb, 21, of Cumming, Georgia, was arrested in connection with a plot to attack the White House and other federal buildings, US Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia BJay Pak said Wednesday.

Pak told reporters at a media briefing that Taheb planned to attack the White House and other locations using explosives that included a homemade explosive and an anti-tank rocket.

Taheb was investigated after officials received a tip from the community, Pak said.

Chris Hacker, FBI special agent in charge of the Atlanta office, said the investigation took more than a year. Taheb was acting alone, he said.

The suspect made a brief court appearance in Atlanta, where a federal judge explained the charge against him. His next appearance is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on January 24.