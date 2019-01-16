× Police identify Ephrata woman who was killed at Schuylkill County campsite

EPHRATA, Lancaster County — Police have identified the Ephrata woman who died in an apparent attack at a Schuylkill County campground earlier this month.

State Police say an autopsy was performed Tuesday on the victim, Terri Lynn Gee, 53. The cause of death was determined to be a homicide due to multiple traumatic injuries.

Gee succumbed to her injuries at Hershey Medical Center on Jan. 9, days after staff members at the Rausch Creek Trail Riders campground in Hegins Township, Schuylkill County found her lying in the passenger seat of a Dodge Ram pickup truck near her campsite. She had suffered severe head and neck trauma, and was bleeding heavily, according to State Police.

Police began investigating Saturday morning, when staff members at the campsite called police after they were contacted by a man who was also staying at the camp.

The man was “acting in an erratic manner,” staff members told police. After asking the man where his girlfriend was, staff members drove to the man’s campsite and found the victim.