× Police investigating identity theft in which student loans were opened in victim’s name

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating an identity theft in which student loans were opened in a victim’s name at various online universities.

On January 15, a victim came to the Carlisle Police Station to report an identity theft.

In 2013, an unknown suspect had opened student loans in the victim’s name at various online universities.

The victim realized they were a victim of identity theft when student loan companies contacted the victim to collect payment.

The investigation is currently ongoing.