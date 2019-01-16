Police seek help in identifying men suspected of setting fires inside Hanover Walmart

HANOVER — Eastern Adams Regional Police are seeking help from the public in identifying two men suspected of setting fire to several items inside the Hanover Walmart Tuesday night, causing extensive damage that forced the store to close.

Police say the two pictured suspects entered the store, located on the 1800 block of Baltimore Pike, set the fires in the store’s home department, and left in a Mazda hatchback that was red or maroon in color.

A customer and employee noticed the fire.

The store was closed overnight while the damage was attended to, a store spokesperson said. The store re-opened this morning at 7:30.

Walmart would not comment on the damage estimate caused by the fires.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact West Manheim Township Police Chief Jeff Scheneider at (717) 632-7059 ext. 107 or Jeff@westmanheimpd.com.