Police seek help in identifying retail theft suspect at Derry Township Weis Markets store

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County — Police in Derry Township are investigating a case of suspected retail theft that occurred last month at a Weis Markets store on Mae Street.

According to police, a black male suspect entered the store at about 2 p.m., took several items from the shelves, concealed them in his jacket, and left the store without paying. He allegedly left the area in a tan or gold sedan, police say.

The suspect was wearing a black jacket, black sweat pants, and a black and white knit hat, police say.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to contact the Derry Township Police Department at 717-534-2202.