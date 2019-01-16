Police seek help in identifying suspect in retail theft case at Park City Boscov’s store

LANCASTER — Police are Lancaster are seeking help from the public in identifying the suspect in a retail theft case that occurred on Dec. 20 at the Boscov’s department store in Park City Mall.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 3 p.m.

Staff at the store told police the man took a gold bracelet from the jewelry department. He was described as a white male in his 30’s, wearing a gray blazer, a blue button-down shirt, blue pants, and dark shoes. He had short, dark hair and a mustache, police say.

The suspect allegedly asked a clerk if he could see a men’s bracelet as a gift idea from his wife. The clerk allowed the suspect to try on a men’s gold bracelet that was valued at approximately $2,000. The suspect tried on the bracelet, walked away from the counter and exited the store without paying for the bracelet, police say.

The bracelet was described as gold, with barrels and lobster claw-style loops alternating with the barrels.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Officer Ryan Burgett at (717) 735-3301 burgettr@lancasterpolice.com.