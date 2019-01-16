Police seek ID of Weis Markets robbery suspect

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Susquehanna Township Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a robbery suspect.

The suspect (pictured above) is accused of robbing Weis Markets on Union Deposit Road around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday.

The man allegedly passed a note stating that he had a gun and would use of if the cashier didn’t give him money in the register, according to police.

Police say the cashier complied and the man fled with an undisclosed amount of cash in a dark-colored SUV, most likely a Dodge Durango.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Darryl Brown at 717-909-9242 or via email: 106@susquehannatwp.com.