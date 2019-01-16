× Pregnant woman reached speeds of 100 mph during chase, police allege

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A pregnant woman faces a slew of charges following a police chase in which she allegedly reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.

Kimberly Bolton, 24, has been charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, marijuana possession with intent to deliver, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possessing a prohibited offensive weapon and a number of traffic citations.

The chase occurred on January 7 in Jackson Township after a Northern York County Regional Police officer attempted to pull over a green Nissan Sedan, the criminal complaint says. The car was registered to a Spring Grove resident — not Bolton — and that person’s license was suspended.

The driver, later identified as Bolton, stopped after the 3-minute chase. Bolton advised that she ran from police because she was out on bail, according to the criminal complaint.

While searching Bolton, police say an e-cigarette was recovered. She advised that the liquid contained THC but she had not used it today, the criminal complaint adds.

An officer then detected a faint odor of marijuana and searched the vehicle.

During the search, police found two black scales with suspected drug residue in a backpack, eight bags of suspected marijuana, a multicolored glass smoking device with drug residue and metal knuckles stamped “LOVE,” the criminal complaint says.