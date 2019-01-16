× State Police issue Amber Alert for abducted teen in Allegheny County

State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a teenager in Allegheny County.

State Police say Marjani Aquil, 16, was last seen Wednesday at 3 p.m. on Glenbrook Drive in Penn Hills. According to troopers, Anquil was abducted by 19-year-old Jermaine Rodgers.

Aquil is 5’4″, 140 pounds and has long black hair with blonde highlights. She is wearing a gray longsleeve shirt, light blue jeans and tan boots, State Police say.

Rodgers is 5’8″, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, WNEP reports. He is operating a red sedan, State Police note.

Anyone with information should call 911 or Allegheny County Dispatch at 412-473-3705.