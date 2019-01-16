× Two men facing charges after search reveals drugs, guns, money in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Two men are facing charges after a search revealed a large amount of drugs, money, and guns.

Genaro Rivera, 20, and Tyrese Ruiz, 19, are facing possession with intent to deliver, persons not to possess a firearm, receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On January 10 at 6:00 a.m., police along with the Dauphin County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on a home on the 1400 block of Wandering Way in Harrisburg.

During the search, officials found:

Large amount of marijuana

Large amount of prescription pills

Large sum of money

Various items of drug paraphernalia

Two handguns

Both men received $200,000 bail and are currently in Dauphin County Prison.