Two men facing charges after search reveals drugs, guns, money in Harrisburg

From left to right: Genaro Rivera, 20, and Tyrese Ruiz, 19

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Two men are facing charges after a search revealed a large amount of drugs, money, and guns.

Genaro Rivera, 20, and Tyrese Ruiz, 19, are facing possession with intent to deliver, persons not to possess a firearm, receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On January 10 at 6:00 a.m., police along with the Dauphin County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on a home on the 1400 block of Wandering Way in Harrisburg.

During the search, officials found:

  • Large amount of marijuana
  • Large amount of prescription pills
  • Large sum of money
  • Various items of drug paraphernalia
  • Two handguns

Both men received $200,000 bail and are currently in Dauphin County Prison.