Watch Total Lunar Eclipse with York County Astronomical Society

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY -- The York County Astronomical Society will host a viewing of the Total Lunar Eclipse at their Observatory at John C. Rudy County Park on Sunday night.

The evening will begin with a screened astronomical presentation on current events and the January night sky starting at 8:00PM. Guests will then be taken on a guided tour of the Total Lunar Eclipse and the Super Full Moon.

The Total Lunar Eclipse is expected to start around 9:36PM, with the total eclipse at 11:41PM.

The next Total Lunar Eclipse that will be seen in our area will not be until May 15th, 2022.

To learn more about this weekend's event click here.