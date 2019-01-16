York City lowering street sweeping fines, hiking other parking violations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. --- Residents who forget to move their cars on street sweeping days will soon see some relief.

On Tuesday, city council unanimously approved a plan to lower street sweeping fines from $50 down to $40.

Data from 2017 shows street sweeping violations was the number one ticketed parking offense in the city with 14,204 tickets.

Philip Given, Chief of Staff with the Office of York Mayor Michael Helfrich, said the plan to lower street sweeping fines is a part of an overall strategy to take some of the burden off of residents.

“We have many residents that only drive a few times a week, some residents in more of our dense neighborhoods that finding alternate parking, especially on street sweeping days, is difficult. We understand some of those challenges and concerns and we responded to them,” said Given.

To make up for the lost revenue from lowering street sweeping fines, more than a dozen other parking violations will see a fine hike.

Given said the hikes will focus on the more "egregious offenses," such as illegally parking in a handicap spot or parking in front of a fire hydrant.

Some of the fine changes are as follows:

Illegal handicap parking: Previous price- $100, New price- $150

Double Parking: Previous price- $50, New price- $60

Blocking Driveway or garage: Previous price- $25, New price- $35

The majority of parking fines range from a $5-$10 increase.

Given said the changes will not immediately go into effect, as they still need to update ticketing equipment.

He said the process could take about a month.