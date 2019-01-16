× York County Food Bank providing relief to those impacted by government shutdown

YORK COUNTY — The York County Food Bank is providing relief to those impacted by the government shutdown.

Families can shop for free in the York County Food Bank’s client-choice food pantry on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to a news release. They can also come to one or both of the weekly food distributions every Tuesday (10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) and Friday (12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.).

Affected workers will be allowed to take different amounts of food based on family size.

“This federal shutdown is a serious threat to the progress nutritional assistance programs, like those the Food Bank offers, have made over the last decade,” said Executive Director Jennifer Brillhart. “The reach of this shutdown goes much farther than just those government employees who are working without pay or government contracted employees stuck at home.”

The York County Food bank is located at 254 West Princess Street in York City.