Amtrak has released a modified service schedule for Sunday, January 20 ahead of the potential winter weather:

Keystone Service (New York – Philadelphia – Harrisburg) trains 662, 664, 672, 661, 667 and 671 are canceled.

Pennsylvanian Service (New York – Philadelphia – Harrisburg – Pittsburgh) trains 42 and 43 are canceled.

