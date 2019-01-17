× One dead after crash on Interstate 83 SB in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– UPDATE: One person is dead after a fatal crash on Interstate 83 Southbound.

The crash occurred around 8:15 a.m. near mile marker 40 on Interstate 83 in Lower Allen Township.

A car was reportedly under a tractor trailer.

Police are on the scene investigating the crash.

DEVELOPING:

Police are on scene investigating a fatal crash along I-83 near exit 40 in Cumberland County. Police confirm one fatality at this time. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/YmoJfYyfXl — Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) January 17, 2019

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available.

PREVIOUSLY: Crews are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 83 Southbound.

According to 511PA, the crash included multiple vehicles in the area of Exit 40B near New Cumberland and a lane is closed.

Multi vehicle crash on I-83 southbound at Exit 40B – New Cumberland. There is a lane restriction. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) January 17, 2019

