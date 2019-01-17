One dead after crash on Interstate 83 SB in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– UPDATE: One person is dead after a fatal crash on Interstate 83 Southbound.
The crash occurred around 8:15 a.m. near mile marker 40 on Interstate 83 in Lower Allen Township.
A car was reportedly under a tractor trailer.
Police are on the scene investigating the crash.
This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available.
PREVIOUSLY: Crews are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 83 Southbound.
According to 511PA, the crash included multiple vehicles in the area of Exit 40B near New Cumberland and a lane is closed.
40.211294 -76.935498