Eagles’ G Brandon Brooks to undergo surgery on torn Achilles today, expected to miss 6-8 months
PHILADELPHIA– A key member of the Eagles’ offensive line is expected to undergo surgery today.
G Brandon Brooks tore his Achilles in the team’s loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday and was carted off the field.
Brooks, 29, has started each of the Eagles’ games the past two seasons.
He posted this message on Twitter on Wednesday, saying that he was headed to Green Bay, Wisconsin for surgery on Thursday:
During locker room clean-out day on Monday, Brooks told NBC Sports Philadelphia that his recovery time is six to eight months.
That would put Brooks return somewhere between July and September, with the latter being very close to the beginning of the 2019 regular season.