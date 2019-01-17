× Eagles’ G Brandon Brooks to undergo surgery on torn Achilles today, expected to miss 6-8 months

PHILADELPHIA– A key member of the Eagles’ offensive line is expected to undergo surgery today.

G Brandon Brooks tore his Achilles in the team’s loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday and was carted off the field.

Brooks, 29, has started each of the Eagles’ games the past two seasons.

Wanted to take a minute to thank everyone for the well wishes. Yeah it sucks I tore my Achilles but you know what I look forward to attacking rehab like it’s a game. I look forward to this long journey. God got me and this did nothing but light a fire I needed — Brandon Brooks (@bbrooks_79) January 14, 2019

He posted this message on Twitter on Wednesday, saying that he was headed to Green Bay, Wisconsin for surgery on Thursday:

Update: went with the sock over the top. Headed to Green Bay for surgery in the am. First stop @cousinssubs pic.twitter.com/XKnypKTx4N — Brandon Brooks (@bbrooks_79) January 16, 2019

During locker room clean-out day on Monday, Brooks told NBC Sports Philadelphia that his recovery time is six to eight months.

That would put Brooks return somewhere between July and September, with the latter being very close to the beginning of the 2019 regular season.