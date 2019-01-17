× FestivICE, York’s annual ice festival, opens tonight at Cherry Lane Park

YORK — FestivICE, York’s annual ice festival, gets underway tonight with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Cherry Lane Park.

York Mayor Michael Helfrich and representatives from York Traditions Bank and the Children’s Aid Society will be on hand, along with the FestivICE Yeti. After the ribbon cutting, there will be a ceremonial first slide down the 40-foot ice slide, which will be free for kids during the three-day event.

Organizers say the event will feature a record-setting number of ice sculptures, including more than 15 creations sponsored by local businesses to support the emergency respite care, therapy and counseling services, and clothing donations managed by Children’s Aid Society.

Here is the complete schedule for FestivICE:

Thursday, January 17

5:00 p.m. – Ribbon cutting ceremony

5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Ice slide open (free for kids 12 and under)

5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. – Make Your Own Superhero Cape at Creative York (part of CelebrateARTS)

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – York Young Professionals Third Thursday Social at the Ice Park in Cherry Lane

7:00 p.m. – Free screening of The Incredibles at the Capitol Theater (part of CelebrateARTS)

Friday, January 18

11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. – Live ice carving by DiMartino Ice Company

Noon – Ice slide open (free for kids 12 and under)

8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. – Free Silent Disco Afterparty at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts Studio (part of CelebrateARTS)

Saturday, January 19

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. – Family Day at the Agricultural and Industrial Museum

Noon to 5:00 p.m. – York Flea in Central Market

Noon to 5:00 p.m.

Ice slide open (free for kids 12 and under)

Children’s activities in Central Market

Live music at Mudhook Brewing Co.

Anna and Elsa character appearances

Appearances by the FestivICE Yeti and the York Revolution’s DownTown

Noon, 1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m. – “Yeti Stomp” interactive dance in Cherry Lane

3:00 p.m. – Free screening of The Incredibles at the Capitol Theater (part of CelebrateARTS)

4:15 p.m. – “Show Me How To Live” Band in Cherry Lane

Additional information is available and continuously updated at www.FestivICE.com