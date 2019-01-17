Fire crews respond to report of smoke in the walls at Gettysburg Hospital

GETTYSBURG — Fire crews from Gettysburg and Adams County were called the Wellspan Gettysburg Hospital for the report of smoke inside the building.

A Wellspan spokesperson said the smoke was detected on the ground floor of the building, located on the 100 Block of Gettys Street. Patients in the area were moved to other parts of the hospital while firefighters worked to determine the cause of smoke, the spokesperson told FOX43.

The incident was reported shortly after 11 a.m., according to dispatch accounts.

Dispatch also said the source of the smoke appeared to be in the walls of the cafeteria.

The medical practices on the ground floor were temporarily closed, according to the hospital spokesperson. There was no word on how long the closure would last.