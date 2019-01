× Flyers waive Dale Weise

PHILADELPHIA– The Flyers have begun reshaping their roster.

The team announced that it has waived winger Dale Weise.

Weise, 30, signed a four-year deal in 2016, but has mustered just 34 points during his 152 game career with the Flyers.

Philadelphia is currently in last place in the Eastern Conference with a lowly 42 points, and letting Weise walk allows the team to play young players in order to gain experience.