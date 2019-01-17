× Former treasurer of Governor Mifflin Soccer Club embezzled more than $24K from organization

BERKS COUNTY — The former treasurer of the Governor Mifflin Soccer Club faces charges after he allegedly embezzled more than $24,000 from the organization, according to the Berks County District Attorney’s Office.

Matthew Kranis, 45, has been charged with theft by deception, receiving stolen property, unlawful use of computer and secure execution of documents by deception, court documents show.

The alleged embezzlement occurred between 2014 and 2018, the same time he served as treasurer.

The DA’s Office says that the club’s by-laws allow the treasurer to receive a yearly salary of $3,000 and that individual pays him/herself.

The club first learned of the embezzlement after it hired an accounting firm to provide tax services, the criminal complaint says. The firm found payments in 2017 to Kranis that exceeded his $3,000 salary. An audit was then performed for the four other years he served as treasurer.

It’s alleged that in total, Kranis issued numerous unauthorized checks to himself which totaled at least $24,630, the criminal complaint states. Many of those checks were then transacted at Riverfront Federal Credit Union in Reading.

Kranis surrendered to Berks County detectives Thursday morning.