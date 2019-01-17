× GOP Rep. Tom Marino announces he’s resigning from Congress to take private-sector job

Rep. Tom Marino, a Pennsylvania Republican, announced Thursday he’ll resign from Congress to pursue a private sector job, after just starting his fifth term in Congress.

“As of January 23, 2019, I am officially stepping down from Congress,” Marino said in a statement. “Having spent over two decades serving the public, I have chosen to take a position in the private sector where I can use both my legal and business experience to create jobs around the nation.”

Marino thanked his constituents, saying serving in Congress was “one of the greatest honors of my life” and was “confident that the area will continue to thrive.”

Marino won 66% of the vote in November and his district covers a wide swath of northern and central Pennsylvania.

He was an early Trump supporter among congressional Republicans. He was nominated to be the president’s Drug Czar but withdrew after a joint CBS “60 Minutes” and Washington Post report revealed he took nearly $100,000 from pharmaceutical lobbyists.