Harrisburg man accused of making a series of bomb threats in 2018, including one at Steelton-Highspire HS

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A 37-year-old Harrisburg man is facing numerous charges after police say he made a series of bomb threats over the phone at multiple locations — including Steelton-Highspire High School — in the late summer and early fall of 2018.

Todd Davenport Jr. is charged with nine counts of terroristic threats, nine counts of threats to use weapons of mass destruction, nine counts of providing a false alarm to agents of public safety, six counts of providing false report to law enforcement, six counts of disorderly conduct, and two counts of harassment in connection to the incidents, which occurred between August 27, 2018 and October 13, 2018.

According to Lower Paxton Township Police, Davenport made bomb threats to a Lower Paxton Township Wendy’s restaurant on Aug. 27, 2018, a Lower Paxton Township McDonald’s restaurant on Sept. 7, 2018, at Steelton-Highspire High School on Sept. 26, 2018, the same Wendy’s restaurant on Oct. 8, 2018 and Oct. 13, 2018, and a neighboring Arby’s restaurant on Oct. 13, 2018.

Police investigated cell phone records and tower data and cross-referenced it with a list of recently terminated employees from the Wendy’s restaurant, eventually leading them to a Swatara Street home in Harrisburg where Davenport resided. A recording of one of the bomb threats was played to Davenport’s parole officer, who identified Davenport as the call, police say.

Davenport was incarcerated at Camp Hill State Prison on unrelated charges at the time of his arrest, police say. He was arraigned on the new charges and given bail of $100,000.

Davenport remains in the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill, police say.