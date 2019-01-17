× Harrisburg University sits at No. 4 in ESPN College League of Legends rankings

Harrisburg University Storm’s League of Legends esports team kicked off its season on January 7. And not even two weeks in, the state’s first esports team is making headlines.

In the first-ever ESPN College League of Legends rankings, Harrisburg University sits in the fourth spot, according to a news release. The poll is updated weekly based on responses from a group of more than 40 college coaches in the United States and Canada.

“To be listed ahead of some of the most notable esports programs in the country like Michigan State and Robert Morris is a high honor,” said Harrisburg University President Eric Darr. “We are particularly thrilled to be ranked fourth, directly behind the three most accomplished collegiate esports programs. This ranking puts Harrisburg in rarified company and validates the time, effort and investment the University has put into the program.”

Harrisburg University is one of 300 teams competing in the College League of Legends during the regular season, which runs through March 3.

“Our team’s schedule includes matchups against some of the biggest Division 1 schools,” commented Chad Smeltz, Director of Esports at Harrisburg University. “We have worked incredibly hard to earn a top spot and will continue to push the limit and pave the way for the continued growth of collegiate esports. This is just the start of an epic journey this season for these players. Be on the lookout for more events, tournaments and other events from us this year!”

The full rankings list can be found here.