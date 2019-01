Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WPMT- Lots of action at the high school level on Wednesday night. From the lanes to the ice it was a packed slate. Check out the highlights above to see how it all played out.

Bowling

Manheim Central - 0

Cocalico - 7

Girls Basketball

Lancaster Mennonite - 50

Trinity - 70

CPIHL

Palmyra - 2

Central York - 3